Police: victim crawls through bathroom window to find help

A Jonesboro woman crawled through a bathroom window, flagged someone down, and called police after her boyfriend allegedly choked her and refused to let her leave his home.

Jonesboro police were dispatched to the 5100-block of Richardson Drive Sunday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

There, officers made contact with the victim. She told police she and her boyfriend, Joshua Parnell, started arguing after returning home from a party.

The victim told police Parnell "snapped." Court documents state Parnell choked the victim with both hands.

"[Victim] advised that after a brief period of time, Parnell released his hands from her neck and began to tell her it was her fault that he got upset," a probable cause affidavit states. "[Victim] stated that Parnell told her she deserved it because she had pushed him to his limit."

When the victim tried to leave, she said Haynes took her keys and forced her back inside. When she attempted to call police the first time, Parnell allegedly took her phone and refused to let her make a phone call.

The victim told police Parnell remained upset throughout the early morning hours. Over the course of that time, Parnell allegedly threw the victim to the floor and choked her another three or four times.

"Each time he choked her, she thought she was going to die but she never officially lost consciousness," court documents state. "[Victim] also stated that she attempted to leave the residence multiple times, but each time she left, Parnell grabbed her by the arms and hair while dragging her back into the residence."

[Victim] said she was eventually able to crawl out of a bathroom window. She flagged down a car that was driving by and used the driver's cell phone to call 911.

"While on the phone with dispatch, Parnell came outside and took the phone away from [victim]. He gave the phone back to the witness and then pulled [victim] back into the residence," the affidavit states.

The victim then told Parnell she had contacted police. That's when police say he ran off.

Police noted multiple bruises on the victim's arms and shoulders. Her neck was also red.

Parnell appeared before District Court Judge Tommy Fowler Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Fowler found probable cause to charge Parnell with aggravated assault on a family or household member; domestic battering; false imprisonment; and interference with emergency communications.

Parnell's bond was set at $3,500 cash or surety. He's back in court June 27.

