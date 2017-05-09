Church working to help people in need - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Church working to help people in need

Calvary Baptist Church in Corning (Source: KAIT) Calvary Baptist Church in Corning (Source: KAIT)
CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

Many of the members of the Calvary Baptist Church in Corning had damage to their homes due to recent flooding. 

Some of the members lost everything from bedding to furniture. 

The losses have inspired members of the church to help others in the Corning area who have suffered the same fate. 

Kent Modlin, who is the church's pastor, said the church is partnering with the Clay County Office of Emergency Management to help collect money to help people. 

"As we are able to put our lives back together when we have a tragedy, the quicker we can do that, the easier it is on the individual, the easier it is on the family," Modlin said. 

The church is collecting donations for the project. Anyone interested in helping the project can mail a check to the church at P. O. Box 114, Corning, AR 72422, or simply contact the church. 

