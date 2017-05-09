Cleanup in Blytheville continues following storms - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cleanup in Blytheville continues following storms

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Cleanup continues for one Mississippi County town following storms that tore through last month.

According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, the city is working to pick up fallen trees across town.

He said two areas they're focused on includes Walker Park, where a gazebo was damaged, and a cemetery on Sawyer Street. There six trees were uprooted.

The total cost of cleanup could be around $35,000.

"I don't know if the city is going to get a second estimate before they actually start doing it or if the city is going to end up doing it themselves yet," Jefferson said. "But something that large, usually we'll contract it out to somebody else."

Jefferson added the city has large crews to help clean up the damage, but said they plan to discuss other bids of contractors with their public works director.

