Crews take wait and see approach on possible Mississippi River flooding

Emergency officials in Mississippi County do not expect major problems from flooding along the Mississippi River.

However, one of the officials said Tuesday that residents should definitely stay alert and be prepared for possible emergencies.

The Mississippi River was at 35 feet Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. While the river is considered to be in major flood stage, Mississippi County Emergency Management Coordinator Wayne Reynolds said the county has a strong levee system.

The system was last tested in 2011 when flooding last hit the area. Reynolds said the river would have to get to about 50 feet before major issues would happen.

"The latest information that I have right now from the National Weather Service out of Memphis is that it should crest at about 36 feet and our levees are higher than that, and I don't think the river will get on this side of the levees," Reynolds said.

Crews surveyed the area along the river Monday to check on rising waters. Reynolds said the water was below the levee system but noted people should be prepared.

