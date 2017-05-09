Council to discuss animal control ordinance - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Council to discuss animal control ordinance

Blytheville animal control officers pick up between 45 and 55 animals per month. (Source: KAIT) Blytheville animal control officers pick up between 45 and 55 animals per month. (Source: KAIT)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Blytheville animal control officers pick up between 45 and 55 animals each month, with officers many times having no idea who the animals belong to. 

A plan to upgrade an ordinance in Blytheville to register and license animals with tags has been discussed by the council's Animal Control committee.

Animal Control Officer Bobbie Davis said Tuesday that the city, at one time, used city tags to identify animals but stopped the practice for some reason. Davis said having a city tag program in place will help officers as well as preventing the department from euthanizing stray animals. 

"We're trying to upgrade the animal control ordinances for just basically revenue so we can do inoculations observations as soon as the animals come into the building to help reduce the sickness and welfare of the animal," Davis said. 

The ordinance will likely be discussed at the next Blytheville City Council meeting, Davis said. 

