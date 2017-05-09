Flood barricade lands 4 in jail on drugs, weapons charges - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Flood barricade lands 4 in jail on drugs, weapons charges

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Authorities pose beside illegal items found inside the car (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Department) Authorities pose beside illegal items found inside the car (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Department)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Flood barricades in Randolph County netted four drug- and weapons-related arrests Monday night.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble told Region 8 News a vehicle was stopped at the Highway 67 and Highway 90 East barricade Monday night. Arkansas State Police initiated the checkpoint, and the sheriff's department assisted.

Sheriff Tribble said they arrested Frank Shaffer, Kerri Miller, Salias Khalighi, and Stephanie Newell, all of Illinois.

Shaffer, who was driving the car, was a homeless absconder from Illinois.

Inside the car, police found $5,663 in cash and 35.76 grams of methamphetamine ice. Other drugs and weapons were found inside the car as well.

Shaffer faces charges of possession of meth; possession of LSD; possession of marijuana; possession of firearms by certain persons; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Miller faces charges of possession of a schedule I controlled substance; possession of DMT; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Khalighi faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Newell faces charges of possession of meth; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The four are expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Sheriff Tribble told Region 8 News that they’ve made several drug-related arrests while manning flood barricades.

