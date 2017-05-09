Woman upset after gas siphoned from her car

Police are looking for someone who siphoned gas out of a car in Sherwood . (Source: KARK)

It is a unique type of thievery that sent a Central Arkansas woman to social media earlier this week, working to find the person or persons responsible.

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Crystal Stark said she went Saturday to a gas station to fill up her gas tank.

When she got up Sunday morning, she noticed that the car was about half full of gas.

She said she found out that someone had siphoned gas from her car twice in at least 12 hours in her Sherwood neighborhood.

Stark said she then went to Facebook to vent.

"A lot of people flooded in saying they did this to me last year, just happened to me, happened down the road on Jackson Cato," Stark said.

Police believe the thieves could be kids or someone needing gas but cannot afford it. However, officers suggested people buy a locking gas cap to avoid having someone steal gas from their car.

