Woman upset after gas siphoned from her car - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman upset after gas siphoned from her car

Police are looking for someone who siphoned gas out of a car in Sherwood . (Source: KARK) Police are looking for someone who siphoned gas out of a car in Sherwood . (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

It is a unique type of thievery that sent a Central Arkansas woman to social media earlier this week, working to find the person or persons responsible. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Crystal Stark said she went Saturday to a gas station to fill up her gas tank.

When she got up Sunday morning, she noticed that the car was about half full of gas.

She said she found out that someone had siphoned gas from her car twice in at least 12 hours in her Sherwood neighborhood.

Stark said she then went to Facebook to vent. 

"A lot of people flooded in saying they did this to me last year, just happened to me, happened down the road on Jackson Cato," Stark said. 

Police believe the thieves could be kids or someone needing gas but cannot afford it. However, officers suggested people buy a locking gas cap to avoid having someone steal gas from their car. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • GR8 Job: Harding students graduate ROTC

    GR8 Job: Harding students graduate ROTC

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:11:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:04:15 GMT
    Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis and Christian Nill receive their commission in the U.S. Army after completing the ROTC course. (Source: Harding University Facebook page)Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis and Christian Nill receive their commission in the U.S. Army after completing the ROTC course. (Source: Harding University Facebook page)

    Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus. 

    Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus. 

  • Blytheville firefighters battle vacant house fire

    Blytheville firefighters battle vacant house fire

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:38:10 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:56:29 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Blytheville firefighters spent late Tuesday night battling a house fire along Birch Street. 

    Blytheville firefighters spent late Tuesday night battling a house fire along Birch Street. 

  • Flood devastates farming community

    Flood devastates farming community

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:38:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:55:33 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several farmers affected by this year’s flood attended a public meeting at the Bono Church of Christ voicing their concerns among each other and congressional representatives present.

    Several farmers affected by this year’s flood attended a public meeting at the Bono Church of Christ voicing their concerns among each other and congressional representatives present.

    •   
Powered by Frankly