Accident at East Thomas Green Road - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Accident at East Thomas Green Road

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Jonesboro police dispatch, both police and fire crews are at the scene of an accident on East Thomas Green Road. 

Region 8 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • GR8 Job: Harding students graduate ROTC

    GR8 Job: Harding students graduate ROTC

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:11:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:04:15 GMT
    Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis and Christian Nill receive their commission in the U.S. Army after completing the ROTC course. (Source: Harding University Facebook page)Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis and Christian Nill receive their commission in the U.S. Army after completing the ROTC course. (Source: Harding University Facebook page)

    Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus. 

    Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus. 

  • Blytheville firefighters battle vacant house fire

    Blytheville firefighters battle vacant house fire

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:38:10 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:56:29 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Blytheville firefighters spent late Tuesday night battling a house fire along Birch Street. 

    Blytheville firefighters spent late Tuesday night battling a house fire along Birch Street. 

  • Flood devastates farming community

    Flood devastates farming community

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:38:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:55:33 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several farmers affected by this year’s flood attended a public meeting at the Bono Church of Christ voicing their concerns among each other and congressional representatives present.

    Several farmers affected by this year’s flood attended a public meeting at the Bono Church of Christ voicing their concerns among each other and congressional representatives present.

    •   
Powered by Frankly