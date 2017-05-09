Man flown to hospital after Jonesboro crash

A man is recovering after a crash in Jonesboro Tuesday night.

Shaun Mask, 22, of Jonesboro was injured in the crash at the intersection of N. Patrick St. and E. Thomas Green Rd., according to a news release from Jonesboro police.

Police state Mask was driving a 2013 Buick Verano north on Patrick approaching the intersection when he disregarded the stop sign and then hit a street sign.

The sedan traveled about 335 feet before stopping. Police did not know how many times it flipped.

When emergency responders arrived the car was on its side.

Mask was reportedly alert and talking with responders shortly after the crash.

He was eventually flown from the scene to a Memphis, TN hospital with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android