Flood devastates farming community

Several farmers affected by this year’s flood attended a public meeting at the Bono Church of Christ, voicing their concerns among each other and congressional representatives present.

“This meeting was about calling attention to the economic impact of the flooding on farming and agriculture businesses,” said Joe Turney, host of the event.

One of the biggest concerns talked about was finding a solution to the Cache River’s issues.

“It is flooding more frequently now,” said Turney. “A small rain causes flooding in place that didn’t have to deal with that.”

“About every ten years, it would flood, but now we are getting them sometimes a couple of times a year,” said Townsend Sparks, a land owner.

With congressional representatives in attendance, farmers pointed out a need for help on a national level.

“Hopefully this meeting made the politicians aware of what the situation really is,” said Townsend.

One local farmer had his crops damaged, and his equipment flooded.

“There's about 850 acres of land and 250 acres in woods, and it is 100% flooded,” local farmer Chris Flanigan said. “My shop and equipment were also several inches in water as well.”

Another concern with farmland flooding is the possible decrease of farmers in the farming community.

“The farming community getting smaller and smaller and older and you just can't regroup from these kind of things,” said Sparks.

Now, farmers are hoping representatives take their concerns to their higher ups for a solution.

“We need to keep this on the front burner and when the water goes down, let's don't forget about it lets keep working on it,” said Turney.

Mitchell Nail, an agriculture outreach field representative with Rep. Rick Crawford's office, was among several speakers who spoke on the issues and the work they are doing to improve them.

“We are working with various agencies which include the corps of engineers as well as fish and wildlife,” said Nail.

Nail said if you are a farmer affected by the flood, he encourages you to contact your local congressional offices so they can better address the issues.

