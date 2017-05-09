Blytheville firefighters battle vacant house fire

Blytheville firefighters spent late Tuesday night battling a house fire along Birch Street.

According to Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney, firefighters went to the home in the 2200-block of Birch Street around 10:20 p.m. to see the fire was fully involved.

Carney said the home appeared to be vacant. Firefighters were working Tuesday night to isolate the scene.

Crews also recently worked a house fire in the area, Carney said, noting the fire Tuesday night is still under investigation.

