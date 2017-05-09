Blytheville firefighters battle vacant house fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville firefighters battle vacant house fire

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Blytheville firefighters spent late Tuesday night battling a house fire along Birch Street. 

According to Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney, firefighters went to the home in the 2200-block of Birch Street around 10:20 p.m. to see the fire was fully involved. 

Carney said the home appeared to be vacant. Firefighters were working Tuesday night to isolate the scene. 

Crews also recently worked a house fire in the area, Carney said, noting the fire Tuesday night is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • GR8 Job: Harding students graduate ROTC

    GR8 Job: Harding students graduate ROTC

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:11:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-05-10 04:04:15 GMT
    Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis and Christian Nill receive their commission in the U.S. Army after completing the ROTC course. (Source: Harding University Facebook page)Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis and Christian Nill receive their commission in the U.S. Army after completing the ROTC course. (Source: Harding University Facebook page)

    Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus. 

    Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus. 

  • Blytheville firefighters battle vacant house fire

    Blytheville firefighters battle vacant house fire

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:38:10 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:56:29 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Blytheville firefighters spent late Tuesday night battling a house fire along Birch Street. 

    Blytheville firefighters spent late Tuesday night battling a house fire along Birch Street. 

  • Flood devastates farming community

    Flood devastates farming community

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:38:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:55 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:55:33 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several farmers affected by this year’s flood attended a public meeting at the Bono Church of Christ voicing their concerns among each other and congressional representatives present.

    Several farmers affected by this year’s flood attended a public meeting at the Bono Church of Christ voicing their concerns among each other and congressional representatives present.

    •   
Powered by Frankly