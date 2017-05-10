1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash in Craighead County ended with two men in the hospital. One of them died, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m. on W. Parker Road south of Washington Avenue.

ASP states Shawn Mahan, 42, of Jonesboro was driving a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle north on Parker when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the road.

Both Mahan and his passenger, 42-year-old Bethard Arender of Cash, were thrown from the motorcycle.

The men were taken to St. Bernards in Jonesboro where Mahan was pronounced dead.

Arender was listed as injured in the crash report.

