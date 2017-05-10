U.S. 67 south of Pocahontas partially open

U.S. Highway 67 south of Pocahontas is partially open.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced one lane in each direction is open as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

AHTD urges drivers to use caution while traveling on the highway.

Water is still present around the highway, AHTD will open more lanes as they become available.

