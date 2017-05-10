U.S. 67 south of Pocahontas partially open - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

U.S. 67 south of Pocahontas partially open

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

U.S. Highway 67 south of Pocahontas is partially open.

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced one lane in each direction is open as of 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

AHTD urges drivers to use caution while traveling on the highway.

Water is still present around the highway, AHTD will open more lanes as they become available.

