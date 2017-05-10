U.S. 67 south of Pocahontas to open - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BREAKING

U.S. 67 south of Pocahontas to open

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department has announced U.S. Highway 67 south of Pocahontas will partially open Wednesday.

One lane in each direction will open at 7:15 a.m.

AHTD urges drivers to use caution while traveling on the highway.

