U.S. 67 south of Pocahontas to open

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department has announced U.S. Highway 67 south of Pocahontas will partially open Wednesday.

One lane in each direction will open at 7:15 a.m.

AHTD urges drivers to use caution while traveling on the highway.

Randolph Co: US 67 south of Pocahontas will open at 7:15 am. One lane in each direction. Proceed with caution! #arnews #arwx — AHTD (@AHTD) May 10, 2017

