College student petitions to expand sex ed in public schools

An Arkansas college student wants lawmakers to expand sex education in schools.

KARK reported Ashley Miller, an aspiring teacher, is petitioning lawmakers to mandate comprehensive sex ed. in public schools.

Miller said Arkansas has the highest teen birth rate in the country.

In her online petition, she argues that abstinence-only education is ineffective. So far, 19,000 people agree with Miller and have signed the petition, including a Little Rock pastor.

To hear what he has to say about the petition click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android