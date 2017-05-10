College student petitions to expand sex ed in public schools - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

College student petitions to expand sex ed in public schools

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

An Arkansas college student wants lawmakers to expand sex education in schools.

KARK reported Ashley Miller, an aspiring teacher, is petitioning lawmakers to mandate comprehensive sex ed. in public schools.

Miller said Arkansas has the highest teen birth rate in the country.

In her online petition, she argues that abstinence-only education is ineffective. So far, 19,000 people agree with Miller and have signed the petition, including a Little Rock pastor.

