Arkansas officials train to enforce medical marijuana laws

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Although medical marijuana is not being sold right now in Arkansas, members of the Medical Marijuana Commission, Arkansas Department of Health, and Alcoholic Beverage Control Division are undergoing training to enforce medical marijuana laws ahead of time.

According to Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK, emergency rules that govern medical marijuana went into effect Monday.

ABC enforcement officers will now have to inspect five cultivation facilities and 32 dispensaries before they open, as well as continue inspections at least once every six months to make sure they’re compliant.

“They're already regulating alcohol in the state, but medical marijuana is a totally different animal,” said Jake Bleed, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “We don't have a huge number of ABC enforcement agents. They're all over the state so I wouldn't be surprised if they have to wear a couple of different hats.”

Applicants can begin submitting applications for licenses on July 1.

