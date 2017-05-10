JPD arrest 14-year-old student following threat to school

Jonesboro police have arrested 14-year-old student accused of making threats against Valley View Schools.

After conducting a number of interviews Wednesday, officers arrested the eighth-grade student who is now in the custody of the Craighead County Juvenile Department.

Officers determined the student threatened to bring a handgun to school and use it to harm "specific individuals," according to a statement from Paul Holmes, public information specialist for the police department.

No handgun was brought to the school and no one was harmed, Holmes said.

JPD stated there is currently no danger to students or staff at the junior high.

Extra officers have been placed at the school to patrol and they will maintain a presence at the campus until the ongoing investigation is finished and the case is resolved, the news release concluded.

