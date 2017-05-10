JPD investigating reported threat at school

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a possible threat of violence at Valley View Schools.

According to a Wednesday news release, the threat was made by a student or students at the junior high school.

Police state the best course of action was to "treat this situation seriously."

Detectives are reportedly in the process of interviewing witnesses and suspects to determine the threat's validity.

JPD stated there is currently no danger to students or staff at the junior high.

Extra officers have been placed at the school to patrol and they will maintain a presence at the campus until the case is resolved, the news release concluded.

Police would not say if any arrests have been made.

