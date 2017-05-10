Health and wellness promoted at 2017 Paragould Ram Run

With the end of the school year wrapping up, Paragould School District students put their best feet forward for the 2017 Paragould Ram Run.

The event kicked off at 9 Wednesday morning on the Paragould High School track as district kindergarteners raced around the track.

Parents were also on hand to join their children for the Ram Run.

“It’s a great day to be a Ram today, and I’m excited the school district has this opportunity for the kids to get out and exercise and we can come and enjoy it with them,” said Tabatha Horner. “I think it promotes a lot of enthusiasm and teaches them about good health and exercise.”

Throughout the day students through the fourth grade hit the field to enjoy the sunshine and promote health and wellness.

