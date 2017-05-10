Woman injured after tire flies off, hits her car

A woman was seriously hurt when a tire from an oncoming dump truck flew off and struck her car.

The crash happened at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 55, south of Hayti in Pemiscot County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Casey L. Kruse, 34, of St. Louis was traveling south when a tire from a northbound 1996 Ford L8000 came off and struck her 2013 Ford Edge.

Kruse was taken by ambulance to Pemiscot Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, 67-year-old Gary D. Sulltrop of Fayette, was not injured.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android