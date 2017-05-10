Birthday surprise: woman finds 2.65-carat diamond at Arkansas Crater of Diamond

Park officials call it one of the "more beautiful brown diamonds" they have seen. (Source: Crater of Diamonds State Park)

It took an Oklahoma woman less than 10 minutes to find a 2.65-carat diamond during a birthday visit to Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Victoria Brodski visited the park for a special 25th birthday celebration after hearing about a 7.44-carat diamond found in March.

Brodski and her family drove from Tulsa on Saturday, May 6, and bought tickets to enter the diamond field at 9 a.m.

A few minutes later, she was sitting with her daughter and brother by a culvert near the mine entrance when she picked up what she thought was a pretty piece of glass. Noting the shine, she put it in a plastic bag and continued searching.

A couple of hours later, Brodski walked to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center to see what real uncut diamonds look like. It was there that she realized she might have found more than just glass.

“I was looking pictures of diamonds on display and noticed their similarity to what I found,” Brodski said.

She showed her find to park staff who confirmed she had found a brown diamond.

“Mrs. Brodski was searching where running water had deposited lots of gravel in the plowed field,” said Waymon Cox, park interpreter. “Diamonds are a bit heavy for their size, so they are often found near other heavy rocks and minerals.”

Brodski’s diamond was one of three found on the surface that day. It is the second-largest diamond found so far in 2017.

“Mrs. Brodski’s diamond is one of the more beautiful brown diamonds I’ve seen from the park,” Cox said.

It is a tradition of the park for visitors to name their finds. Brodski dubbed her gem the Michelangelo Diamond because her family decided to use the names of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as code words in case any of them found anything, according to a news release from the park.

Brodski offers this bit of advice for first-time visitors to the park: “Prior to looking for diamonds, find out what a diamond looks like. I would have been a lot more excited if I had known it was a diamond when I picked it up.”

