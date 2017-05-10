Owner doesn't think stolen Little Debbie cakes is funny

Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.

JPD investigators have been in touch with Mississippi County sheriff's investigators about the theft.

The sheriff's office reported a vehicle was stopped Wednesday night and the trailer was recovered.

The 16’ Wells Cargo black enclosed trailer, with license plate number AB299090, was reported stolen Wednesday morning from the 3100-block of Mead Dr.

Roy Frazier loaded the trailer with about $5,000 worth of snack cakes around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

He was realized it was missing early Wednesday morning.

"I just got cold chills and thought uh-oh, my trailer is gone," Frazier said. "I was shocked."

He said people made plenty of jokes about having the Little Debbies stolen, but Frazier said they don't realize it was serious because it's his job.

"People made a few comments and I really wasn't too crazy about them," he said. "I guess they're thinking it's Little Debbie's, it's just Little Debbies. But hey, you're talking $10,000, $15,000 worth of stuff and it's mine. That's my business. If I had lost that totally, yes I got insurance to cover all the stuff, but the down time I'm out, I'm out my working days, and the stores, they have to suffer because I don't have the product to fill them up right."

Frazier said about 10 cases of merchandise and one stainless steel fold-over dolly worth about $300 were missing from the trailer.

He said he is blessed, though, that he got most of it back.

"Last night we went to church and our Sunday School teacher Chad Wood, he prayed for us, that we'd find that trailer last night," Frazier said. "And he said without any problems, nothing messed up in. And it's just ironic that we got the trailer back."

Det. Preston Williams with the sheriff's office told JPD two females were taken into custody.

They had switched out the trailer's tags and padlocks.

Frazier said he has bought a different type of lock for the trailer that thieves shouldn't be able to cut off.

The two suspects are expected to be in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android