Trailer full of Little Debbie snacks stolen - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trailer full of Little Debbie snacks stolen

(Source: Little Debbie) (Source: Little Debbie)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.

A 16’ Wells Cargo black enclosed trailer, with license plate number AB299090, was reported stolen Wednesday morning from the 3100-block of Mead Dr.

According to the incident report, the owner left the trailer in the parking lot at the mini-storage buildings around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He discovered it missing when he returned at 4:30 a.m.

The owner told police he was a salesman for Little Debbie and that he had just recently stocked the trailer with approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise. All of it was inside the trailer at the time it was taken, the incident report stated.

The man said he had no idea who could have taken the trailer, the value of which he placed at $6,000. In addition to the snacks and trailer, the thieves also made off with two stainless steel fold-over dollies worth $300 each.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Trailer full of Little Debbie snacks stolen

    Trailer full of Little Debbie snacks stolen

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:46:42 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:00:17 GMT
    (Source: Little Debbie)(Source: Little Debbie)

    Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.

    Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.

  • Woman injured after tire flies off, hits her car

    Woman injured after tire flies off, hits her car

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-05-10 15:50:56 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-05-10 15:56:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A woman was seriously hurt when a tire from an oncoming dump truck flew off and struck her car.

    A woman was seriously hurt when a tire from an oncoming dump truck flew off and struck her car.

  • Paragould woman flown to hospital following crash

    Paragould woman flown to hospital following crash

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-05-03 23:51:18 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:41 AM EDT2017-05-10 15:41:52 GMT
    (Source: Raycommedia)(Source: Raycommedia)

    An elderly Paragould woman was flown to a Memphis hospital after troopers say she pulled her car into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer rig.

    An elderly Paragould woman was flown to a Memphis hospital after troopers say she pulled her car into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer rig.

    •   
Powered by Frankly