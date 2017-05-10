Trailer full of Little Debbie snacks stolen

Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.

A 16’ Wells Cargo black enclosed trailer, with license plate number AB299090, was reported stolen Wednesday morning from the 3100-block of Mead Dr.

According to the incident report, the owner left the trailer in the parking lot at the mini-storage buildings around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He discovered it missing when he returned at 4:30 a.m.

The owner told police he was a salesman for Little Debbie and that he had just recently stocked the trailer with approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise. All of it was inside the trailer at the time it was taken, the incident report stated.

The man said he had no idea who could have taken the trailer, the value of which he placed at $6,000. In addition to the snacks and trailer, the thieves also made off with two stainless steel fold-over dollies worth $300 each.

