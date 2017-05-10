UPDATE: Stolen trailer full of Little Debbie snacks found - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

UPDATE: Stolen trailer full of Little Debbie snacks found

(Source: Little Debbie) (Source: Little Debbie)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.

Details are limited right now, but we expect more information to be released by JPD later Thursday.

The 16’ Wells Cargo black enclosed trailer, with license plate number AB299090, was reported stolen Wednesday morning from the 3100-block of Mead Dr.

According to the incident report, the owner left the trailer in the parking lot at the mini-storage buildings around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He discovered it missing when he returned at 4:30 a.m.

The owner told police he was a salesman for Little Debbie and that he had just recently stocked the trailer with approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise. All of it was inside the trailer at the time it was taken, the incident report stated.

The man said he had no idea who could have taken the trailer, the value of which he placed at $6,000. In addition to the snacks and trailer, the thieves also made off with two stainless steel fold-over dollies worth $300 each.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Stolen trailer full of Little Debbie snacks found

    UPDATE: Stolen trailer full of Little Debbie snacks found

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:46:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-05-11 11:51:50 GMT
    (Source: Little Debbie)(Source: Little Debbie)

    Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.

    Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.

  • Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:50:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:17:00 GMT
    Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

  • New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

    •   
Powered by Frankly