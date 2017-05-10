New Eyes of Autism: special report at 10

Thursday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

State police: 3 dead, including deputy, in rural Arkansas

Police: Customer punched McDonald's worker over cold food

Silver Alert issued for missing Jonesboro woman

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Chance of severe weather today

Thunderstorms may start late this afternoon and last into the evening. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

Stolen trailer found

A stolen Little Debbie trailer was found in a neighboring county with all the goodies accounted for. Kirsten May talks with the owner about the theft and recovery on Region 8 News.

At 10: New Eyes of Autism

Mallory Jordan brings us the story of a family pet that is more than just a dog, it also helps their son with autism. See the special report on Region 8 News at 10.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy, 7 p.m.

Scandal, 8 p.m.

The Catch, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 7 p.m.

Chicago Med, 8 p.m.

The Blacklist, 9 p.m.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.



Region 8 News is Always Tracking, Always Watching, Always On.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.