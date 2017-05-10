JHS seniors walk elementary halls to inspire young students

Before walking across the stage to get their diplomas, Jonesboro High School seniors walked down memory lane.

The JHS drum line led graduates down the halls of the Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies Magnet School Wednesday.

It’s a Jonesboro Public Schools’ tradition allowing seniors to reminisce on where their educational journey began while also setting a good example for younger students.

Senior Zyneka Montgomery attended HWES for a few years and had advice for those wanting to wear a cap and gown one day.

“Don't stop, just keep going,” Montgomery said. “It's going to be hard but keep going.”

Montgomery plans to attend Arkansas State University-Newport and pursue a career in nursing.

Students held signs and banners congratulating the 2017 seniors.

Graduation for Jonesboro High School seniors is May 16.

