A Region 8 'Day of Giving' underway for flood victims

Through 6:30 p.m. this evening you have an opportunity to participate in a Region 8 'Day of Giving' by making a donation that will directly benefit victims of the historic flooding in NE Arkansas.

Collection 'bucket brigades' are located in Jonesboro, Paragould, Pocahontas, Corning, Walnut Ridge, and Blytheville, AR.

Donations are accepted online at this link, by texting GIVING to 77000, or live at any of the bucket brigades, where you could meet members of the Region 8 News team!

