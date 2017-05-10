A Region 8 'Day of Giving' underway for flood victims - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A Region 8 'Day of Giving' underway for flood victims

(KAIT/WMC) -

Through 6:30 p.m. this evening you have an opportunity to participate in a Region 8 'Day of Giving' by making a donation that will directly benefit victims of the historic flooding in NE Arkansas.  

Collection 'bucket brigades' are located in Jonesboro, Paragould, Pocahontas, Corning, Walnut Ridge, and Blytheville, AR.

Donations are accepted online at this link, by texting GIVING to 77000, or live at any of the bucket brigades, where you could meet members of the Region 8 News team!

    What a difference a week makes. The historic floods here in Region 8 captured the headlines and coverage on a local, regional and national level. Every frame of video tells the story. Countless hours of footage appeared on news outlets showing just how vast the flooding really was.

    Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.

    A woman was seriously hurt when a tire from an oncoming dump truck flew off and struck her car.

    An elderly Paragould woman was flown to a Memphis hospital after troopers say she pulled her car into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer rig.

