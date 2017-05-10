Shoeprint leads detectives to burglary suspect - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Shoeprint leads detectives to burglary suspect

Ryan Michael Kinsley (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Ryan Michael Kinsley (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

After working on a homeowner’s roof, investigators say a man returned to the house and broke in. What he left behind led to his arrest.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Michael Kinsley, 24, of Mountain Home on Tuesday on suspicion of residential burglary.

He’s suspected of breaking into a home in the 300-block of County Road 608 on May 2.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the door was kicked in and the garage door was opened. Investigators found a shoe print left behind on the door and photographed it to scale.

At the time of the initial report, it was undetermined what items had been taken.

On Monday, May 8, the homeowner discovered his 21” Craftsman push mower was missing.

Deputies suspected Kinsley, who had previously worked on the property as an employee of a roofing company, after learning he had just come into possession of a Craftsman push mower.

When detectives went to Kinsley’s home, they saw the mower under the carport. The mower’s deck and cowling had been painted to alter its appearance, the sheriff’s statement said.

Investigators asked Kinsley to show the bottom of his shoe, which they compared to the photograph of the shoe print. According to the release, it matched.

The detectives arrested Kinsley and took him to the Detention Center and booked him on charges of residential burglary, theft of property, and first-degree criminal mischief.

He’s being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond awaiting a June 1 appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Shoeprint leads detectives to burglary suspect

    Shoeprint leads detectives to burglary suspect

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-05-10 18:47:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:00:55 GMT
    Ryan Michael Kinsley (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)Ryan Michael Kinsley (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)

    After working on a homeowner’s roof, investigators say a man returned to the house and broke in. What he left behind led to his arrest.

    After working on a homeowner’s roof, investigators say a man returned to the house and broke in. What he left behind led to his arrest.

  • JHS seniors walk elementary halls to inspire young students

    JHS seniors walk elementary halls to inspire young students

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:52 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:52:57 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-10 18:11:47 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Before walking across the stage to get their diplomas, Jonesboro High School seniors walked down memory lane.

    Before walking across the stage to get their diplomas, Jonesboro High School seniors walked down memory lane.

  • Trailer full of Little Debbie snacks stolen

    Trailer full of Little Debbie snacks stolen

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-05-10 16:46:42 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-05-10 17:00:17 GMT
    (Source: Little Debbie)(Source: Little Debbie)

    Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.

    Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.

    •   
Powered by Frankly