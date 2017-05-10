Shoeprint leads detectives to burglary suspect

After working on a homeowner’s roof, investigators say a man returned to the house and broke in. What he left behind led to his arrest.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Michael Kinsley, 24, of Mountain Home on Tuesday on suspicion of residential burglary.

He’s suspected of breaking into a home in the 300-block of County Road 608 on May 2.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the door was kicked in and the garage door was opened. Investigators found a shoe print left behind on the door and photographed it to scale.

At the time of the initial report, it was undetermined what items had been taken.

On Monday, May 8, the homeowner discovered his 21” Craftsman push mower was missing.

Deputies suspected Kinsley, who had previously worked on the property as an employee of a roofing company, after learning he had just come into possession of a Craftsman push mower.

When detectives went to Kinsley’s home, they saw the mower under the carport. The mower’s deck and cowling had been painted to alter its appearance, the sheriff’s statement said.

Investigators asked Kinsley to show the bottom of his shoe, which they compared to the photograph of the shoe print. According to the release, it matched.

The detectives arrested Kinsley and took him to the Detention Center and booked him on charges of residential burglary, theft of property, and first-degree criminal mischief.

He’s being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond awaiting a June 1 appearance in circuit court.

