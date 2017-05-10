Sheriff's office collects food, money for area kids - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sheriff's office collects food, money for area kids

Deputies loading the trailer with much-needed food. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Deputies loading the trailer with much-needed food. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

If you donated to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office’s Badges for Backpacks Food Drive last weekend at Kroger, take pride in knowing you helped provide more than 8,000 meals to local children.

Sheriff Marty Boyd and many of his deputies were at the store on Caraway Road Saturday, May 6, collecting food and money donations.

In addition to meeting the public and handing out deputy badges, the men and women of the CCSO collected 2,963 pounds of food and $1,470 in cash. That’s enough for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to provide 8,349 meals.

Sheriff Boyd thanks everyone who donated and Kroger for partnering with his office to feed hungry kids.

For more information on this and other programs, or to donate directly to the food bank, visit their website http://foodbankofnea.org/

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Alcohol applications filed for the University of Arkansas

    Alcohol applications filed for the University of Arkansas

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-05-10 21:55:02 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:12:11 GMT
    (Source: Univ. of Arkansas)(Source: Univ. of Arkansas)

    Applications have been filed for the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville to sell alcohol at sports facilities, but the school's athletic director says there are no current plans to expand alcohol sales on campus.

    Applications have been filed for the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville to sell alcohol at sports facilities, but the school's athletic director says there are no current plans to expand alcohol sales on campus.

  • Sheriff's office collects food, money for area kids

    Sheriff's office collects food, money for area kids

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:53:28 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:03:02 GMT
    Deputies loading the trailer with much-needed food. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Deputies loading the trailer with much-needed food. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    If you donated to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office’s Badges for Backpacks Food Drive last weekend at Kroger, take pride in knowing you helped provide more than 8,000 meals to local children.

    If you donated to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office’s Badges for Backpacks Food Drive last weekend at Kroger, take pride in knowing you helped provide more than 8,000 meals to local children.

  • Health and wellness promoted at 2017 Paragould Ram Run

    Health and wellness promoted at 2017 Paragould Ram Run

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-05-10 15:48:48 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-05-10 20:48:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    With the end of the school year wrapping up, Paragould School District students put their best feet forward for the 2017 Paragould Ram Run.

    With the end of the school year wrapping up, Paragould School District students put their best feet forward for the 2017 Paragould Ram Run.

    •   
Powered by Frankly