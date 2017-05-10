Sheriff's office collects food, money for area kids

If you donated to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office’s Badges for Backpacks Food Drive last weekend at Kroger, take pride in knowing you helped provide more than 8,000 meals to local children.

Sheriff Marty Boyd and many of his deputies were at the store on Caraway Road Saturday, May 6, collecting food and money donations.

In addition to meeting the public and handing out deputy badges, the men and women of the CCSO collected 2,963 pounds of food and $1,470 in cash. That’s enough for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to provide 8,349 meals.

Sheriff Boyd thanks everyone who donated and Kroger for partnering with his office to feed hungry kids.

For more information on this and other programs, or to donate directly to the food bank, visit their website http://foodbankofnea.org/

