Alcohol applications filed for the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Applications have been filed for the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville to sell alcohol at sports facilities, but the school's athletic director says there are no current plans to expand alcohol sales on campus.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Levy Premium Foodservice LP sent in the permits for baseball, basketball and for the gymnastics and volleyball facilities. The company also submitted a request to replace the university's current concessionaire services as the alcohol sales permit-holder for its football stadium.
    
In 2014, the university began limiting alcohol sales at the football stadium, with about 9,000 fans in premium seating able to purchase beer and wine at indoor "club" areas.
    
The university's officials haven't made an official announcement about expanding alcohol sales.

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-05-10 21:55:02 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:12:11 GMT
