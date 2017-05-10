Police investigate possible pipe bomb - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

When the pipe was x-rayed, authorities did not believe there were any explosives inside and the bomb squad detonated it. 

ASP then surrounded the device with sandbags and used another device to shoot a projectile and detonate it. Walnut Ridge Police Chief Chris Kirksey said a syringe was the only thing inside the pipe and that the area was now clear. 

No one was in danger, but officials took every precaution, Kirksey said.

He noted the investigation into where the device came from is still ongoing. 

