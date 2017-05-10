Authorities investigate thefts, look for suspects - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Authorities investigate thefts, look for suspects

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KAIT) -

Caruthersville police are wanting to have a talk with two people who are possibly taking items from vehicles around town. 

According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department's Facebook page, the thefts have happened in several vehicles and two people have been seen in the area when the thefts happened, carrying away items from at least one of the thefts. 

Police describe the pair as a white male and a light-skinned black male with dreads pulled up into a bun in the back of his head, the post noted. 

Anyone with information on the thefts can call Caruthersville police at 573-333-0216, ext. 319 or 573-333-2121.

Tips on the case can be anonymous. 

