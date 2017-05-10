BFD and BPD investigate vacant house fires

Blytheville firefighters spent Tuesday night dealing with reports of three different structural fires found at vacant homes.

According to Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney, these vacant homes are being intentionally set on fire.

So far this year, BFD has reported 22 house fires at vacant homes.

However, Carney said they're starting to see a pattern of this issue found in the city's West End District.

The situation can be dangerous due to these fires are being set next to homes that are occupied by families with small children.

"It's been said that they might be justifying this, thinking they're cleaning up the neighborhood; but I'm just telling you, this isn't the way to go about it," Carney said. "If somebody see something before somebody gets hurt whether it's one of our guys or the neighbors in the house, something of this nature right he re can easily hold them responsible for possibly the fatality involved in some of these fires."

Carney also said some of these vacant house fires are being set in broad daylight.

"We are pleading to the public and I've got good response from some of the people I've talked to," he said. "It's obvious that it is a very legitimate concern of theirs. They're sharing what we are feeling. They don't want it to happen to them."

Blytheville police are also investigating these arsons.

If you know anything or see anything out of place, call Blytheville's CrimeStoppers at 844-910-STOP.

