Ordinance gives people second chance at shooting range

A new Independence County ordinance passed this week has set up a policy for the Shooting Sports Complex in Batesville.

Many different school groups and citizens go to the complex to shooting trap and skeet.

“Two different systems, two different things, but both of them are fun,” range manager Bob Copeland said. “Both of them are nationally recognized.”

Copeland said some conflicts can arise when people disagree with the rules at the range.

That might result in a person being kicked off of the property, but Copeland wants to give people a second chance to enjoy the complex.

“Once they are removed from the range, they have to apply to be reinstated,” Copeland said. “And it goes before our commission first and then if we approve it, it goes to the Quorum Court for them to approve it for them to get back on.”

Copeland said they have been using an application system since the range opened, but this ordinance has set it in stone.

He said if people will respect the rules, there will be no problem.

“Safety is our first concern,” Copeland said. “You got people with guns out here, so you want them to be safe.”

