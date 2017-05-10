Flooding slows down several road projects - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Flooding slows down several road projects

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The recent rain and flooding put a damper on several road projects in Independence County.

“We had 15 miles of road already set up ready for chip sealing, we’ll have to redo all those,” County Judge Robert Griffin said.

The county also lost two bridges to the water.

Not only does that put the county behind on these projects, it’s about $500,000 of work lost.

“I’m estimating that we’re probably two months behind as a result of the flooding,” Griffin said. “At the same time, the funding, we have to count on one of two sources. Since I’ve already got the program going for this year, if FEMA should not help out, then we will have to go borrow some money to spread it out over time.”

Griffin said they intend to complete all of the surfacing projects this year, but several other construction projects will be put on hold now.

They also plan to rebuild the bridges, taking the opportunity to make some changes to one.

“I’m looking to mitigate one that’s in a major flood plain, elevating it if I can get the cooperation,” Griffin said. “The other one, I’ve already got an engineer doing the plan. We will intend to reconstruct it, relatively in the same place and the same size.”

