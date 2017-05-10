Town sees growth, new businesses, in downtown area - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Town sees growth, new businesses, in downtown area

Several new businesses have opened in downtown Paragould in recent months.
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The downtown area in Paragould has seen several new businesses open since the beginning of the year with other businesses looking at the area. 

Main Street Paragould director Gina Jarrett said the area has seen rapid growth, with a plant store, jewelry shop, and a cabinet refinishing store, opening. 

Jarrett said the city has not had any problems with a key part of business -- location. 

"We have some that are under construction, so as soon as they are ready, I don't think we will have any problem getting new tenants in there. So yeah, good stuff," Jarrett said. 

A key part of the big push, Jarrett said, is looking to add new building space in the future. 

However, she said the downtown area is thriving with the new businesses. 

