Process to review storm damage starts Thursday

Federal emergency officials are expected to be in Clay County Thursday to look at damage to homes from recent flooding and storms.

As residents await the visit, county officials are asking people impacted by the storms to contact the Clay County Office of Emergency Management.

County Judge Mike Patterson said he expects another group to review damage to farms and county roads. With the reviews, Patterson said he anticipates it being a long process.

"At least tell us your name your address, and we need to kind of know at a little estimate on what it's going to cost to repair your premises," Patterson said.

FEMA officials are expected to review several items to get an exact amount, Patterson said.

Anyone with storm damage in Clay County can call OEM coordinator Alan Vaughan at 870-324-0666.

