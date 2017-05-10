City prepares for 20th annual Festival on the Ridge

The 20th annual Festival on the Ridge didn’t let the flood water stand in the way of its scheduled event.

According to event chairman Mark Weston, the city of Harrisburg wasn’t affected locally which is why the festival is still taking place.

“Other than the farmers in surrounding areas and we feel bad for those farmers affected but right here in Harrisburg, we are high and dry and ready to go this weekend,” said Weston.

Weston said the vendors, carnival and stage acts are already set to attend as they prepare the fairgrounds for the festival.

“This will just be another great way to get the community and town together to have some good clean fun,” said Weston.

Out of the 20 years of holding the event in the city, this is the first time it is being held at the fairgrounds.

“We have just grew out of the downtown area,” said Weston. “We typically pull in about 4,000 people so with this change of location and the more people to attend, it could give us the possibility of expansion in the future.”

The festival will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and go until 10 p.m.

On Saturday, they will kick the festival back off at 8 a.m. with a 5K, a parade at 9:30 a.m. and a ceremony on the stage at 10:30 a.m.

“We will conclude with a great finale at 9 p.m. Saturday night with a huge firework display so we are very excited about that,” said Weston.

Weston also said that this particular event is a huge economic booster for the city.

“It has a huge impact because many people are not only coming to the festival, but they are eating at our city’s restaurants, going to our gas stations and more,” said Weston. “Even the carnival workers who have been here for 5 days setting up, they are also utilizing different resources as they stay here.”

Weston said, though this has a major economic impact, the event is all about showing people the pride they have in the city of Harrisburg.

