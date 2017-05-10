New program to help children with learning disabilities - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New program to help children with learning disabilities

CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

A new program in Corning will help students get help with a learning disability closer to home, at little or no cost. 

The Corning School District is helping students with dyslexia, with two teachers at Park Elementary working to become certified dyslexia therapists. School officials said Wednesday that the teachers have been implementing the Connections program and have been helping small groups of students for about six months. 

With the certification, the teachers will be able to offer free therapy to the students. Typically, the students have to travel to Jonesboro for therapy, which costs several hundred dollars for parents. 

A teacher said Wednesday that the program can help students in a major way. 

"I saw immediately that these students were making great strides, and I've been teaching 23 years and so have yet to find a program that reaches all the students that this one will reach," media specialist Brenda McGrew said. 

The program will be implemented schoolwide this fall, with teachers working to help more students. 

