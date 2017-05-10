Softball Headed to Lawrenceville for NAIA Opening Round

Walnut Ridge, Ark. - The Williams Baptist College softball team received an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship by finishing in second place at the American Midwest Conference Tournament last week. On Wednesday night, they found out where they would be playing at. Georgia Gwinnett University will host the Lady Eagles in Lawrenceville, Ga., in the opening round.

WBC watched the much anticipated NAIA Selection Show as a team inside the Eagle Grill on campus. When the team's name came up, the softball players cheered loudly as they found out they would be headed to Georgia.

“We are really excited to be going to the Lawrenceville Bracket with the opportunity to face new competition. At this point in the season, statistics do not matter, records do not matter, it is about who plays the best,” said Head Coach Laura Tucker.

WBC’s senior pitcher, Rylee Rogers will be playing college softball in her home state for the first time in her career. She is from Conyers, Ga., which is around 20 minutes away from Lawrenceville.

“Rylee is excited and overall we are excited to be returning to the National Championship for the second straight year,” added Tucker.

The Lady Eagles will enter the bracket as a three seed, and face second seeded Warner University in the opening game on May 15. The time is still to be determined. The top seed in the bracket is host Georgia Gwinnett, while the four seed is Milligan College out of Tennessee.

Williams came into last year’s LSU-A Bracket as the three seed and swept through the bracket to earn a trip to the NAIA World Series.

You can follow the Lady Eagles tournament run at our Tournament Central page here: http://www.wbceagles.com/2017_Softball_Tournament_Central