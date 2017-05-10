At 10: More details on suspicious device found in Walnut Ridge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: More details on suspicious device found in Walnut Ridge

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: We have more information on the suspicious device found in Walnut Ridge this afternoon.

Plus, one Arkansas woman was upset after someone tried to sell her dog online. We'll have tips on how you can avoid "dog flipping."

And, Ryan has more on some incoming storms headed into Region 8.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

  • BREAKING

    New grocery store opens

    New grocery store opens

    Tuesday, December 20 2016 12:57 PM EST2016-12-20 17:57:59 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:17:25 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

  • New program to help children with learning disabilities

    New program to help children with learning disabilities

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-05-11 01:40:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:13:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A new program in Corning will help students get help with a learning disability closer to home, at little or no cost. 

    A new program in Corning will help students get help with a learning disability closer to home, at little or no cost. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly