Fourche Creek featured on Arkansas Wildlife Television

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) – The new boat ramp at Benny Craig Park on Fourche Creek was the focus of this week’s kickoff to National Travel and Tourism Week in Little Rock. As part of the celebration, guided float tours took visitors through a section of this special stream flowing right through Arkansas’s capital city. Arkansas Wildlife Television also featured Fourche Creek and the recreational opportunities available there in its most recent episode, which aired last weekend.

Visit the show’s YouTube page to learn more about this important watershed and the challenges it faces. You’ll also see a segment on smallmouth bass fishing along the Caddo River as it winds through the Ouachitas.

