Police: Customer punched McDonald's worker over cold food

Police say a woman upset over her fast food order punched a restaurant employee who offered her a refund.

The named suspect reportedly entered McDonald’s, 2124 Red Wolf Blvd., around 10:20 p.m. Thursday to complain that her food was cold.

According to the initial incident report, she was “yelling and cursing at the manager and other employees” when the victim came out front to see what was going on.

When the employee suggested they refund her money, she said the suspect “got even madder and came behind the counter and began throwing punches at her.”

The victim said the woman punched her several times in the face before leaving the store.

She said she had never seen the customer before; however, other employees said they knew her and identified her to police.

Should she be arrested, the 24-year-old suspect would face a misdemeanor charge of second-degree assault.

