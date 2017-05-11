Suspect in Yell County triple shooting in custody and identified

Deputy Kevin Mainhart formerly of the West Memphis Police Dept. (Source: West Memphis Police Dept. via Facebook)

Arkansas State Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Yell County is in custody.

Police say the suspect in the killing of an Arkansas sheriff's deputy and two women as 32-year-old James Michael Bowden.

Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said during a news conference, that Bowden surrendered Thursday afternoon after a standoff with police.

He says Bowden released a woman who was apparently being held hostage before he surrendered.

Investigators are now questioning her.

ASP says Bowden shot and killed Lieutenant Kevin C. Mainhart, 46, of the Yell County Sheriff’s Department, Thursday morning during the traffic stop near Dardanelle.

Two other people were found dead near a home, and authorities say the deaths appear to be linked.

ASP says at approximately 7:18 AM Thursday, Lieutenant Mainhart initiated a traffic stop after identifying a vehicle believed to be associated with a disturbance call at 10024 Gum Springs Road.

During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy was killed. A short time later a motorist passing the site notified local law enforcement Lieutenant Mainhart had been shot.



Mainhart had worked as an officer in Yell County for five years and had previously worked 20 years with the West Memphis Police Department before retiring.

