Suspect in Yell County triple shooting is in custody

Arkansas State Police say the suspect in a triple shooting in Yell County is in custody.

ASP says the suspect shot and killed Lieutenant Kevin C. Mainhart, 46, of the Yell County Sheriff’s Department, Thursday morning during the traffic stop near Dardanelle.

Two other people were found dead near a home, and authorities say the deaths appear to be linked to Mainhart's killing.

ASP says at approximately 7:18 AM Thursday, Lieutenant Mainhart initiated a traffic stop after identifying a vehicle believed to be associated with a disturbance call at 10024 Gum Springs Road.

During the course of the traffic stop, the deputy was killed. A short time later a motorist passing the site notified local law enforcement Lieutenant Mainhart had been shot.



Mainhart had worked as an officer in Yell County for five years and had previously worked 20 years with the West Memphis Police Department before retiring.

The suspect's name in the triple killing has not been released by Arkansas State Police.

