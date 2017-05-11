Crews begin arduous process of repairing roads - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews begin arduous process of repairing roads

Work crews have placed chate on county roads in Clay County. (Source: KAIT) Work crews have placed chate on county roads in Clay County. (Source: KAIT)
CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

County road department crews in Clay County have been working this week to survey roads damaged by recent flooding, with the work only beginning. 

Crew leader Richard Phillips said crews have been out working since Monday and have found multiple roads in need of repair. Roads in the Success, Corning and Datto areas were damaged in the flooding, adding to an already packed list of roads in bad condition. 

"We have had to put chate on this road just to come and get people out, we're going to have to come and dig the ditches and get everything back where it will drain just to keep the water off of the people what we can," Phillips said of the damage. 

Several residents who live on gravel roads in Success have not been able to leave their homes after flooding due to the road being flooded. Phillips said until work crews can get to the homes, they could not check on the damage. 

However, Phillips said as crews work on the roads, people need to be careful driving on the roads and watch out for road department workers. 

