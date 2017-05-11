Missing Jonesboro woman found safe

According to Jonesboro police, a missing woman has been found safe Thursday night.

Public Information Specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department Paul Holmes told Region 8 News Carolyn Louise Klosinski, 58, is with family in Benton County.

According to a report from Jonesboro police, Klosinski was found in Saline Co. with her son, Xavier Versie of El Paso, Texas.

Versie told police Klosinski was well and that she would be returning to Texas with him.

Arkansas State Police has since inactivated the Silver Alert.

Klosinski was last seen Tuesday around 2 p.m. at Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland, according to Jonesboro E-911.

