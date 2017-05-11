Missing Jonesboro woman found safe - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Missing Jonesboro woman found safe

(Source: Jonesboro E-911) (Source: Jonesboro E-911)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Jonesboro police, a missing woman has been found safe Thursday night.

Public Information Specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department Paul Holmes told Region 8 News Carolyn Louise Klosinski, 58, is with family in Benton County.

According to a report from Jonesboro police, Klosinski was found in Saline Co. with her son, Xavier Versie of El Paso, Texas.

Versie told police Klosinski was well and that she would be returning to Texas with him.

Arkansas State Police has since inactivated the Silver Alert.

Klosinski was last seen Tuesday around 2 p.m. at Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland, according to Jonesboro E-911. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Crews begin arduous process of repairing roads

    Crews begin arduous process of repairing roads

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:14 PM EDT2017-05-11 17:14:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:18:18 GMT

    County road department crews in Clay County have been working this week to survey roads damaged by recent flooding, with the work only beginning. 

    County road department crews in Clay County have been working this week to survey roads damaged by recent flooding, with the work only beginning. 

  • Hookah lounge receives letter

    Hookah lounge receives letter

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:25 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:25:33 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:14:43 GMT
    Mango's Cafe (Source: KAIT)Mango's Cafe (Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week.

    A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week.

  • Law enforcement warns of scams taking different forms

    Law enforcement warns of scams taking different forms

    Thursday, May 11 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-05-11 22:49:13 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:05:44 GMT
    (Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office website)(Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office website)

    An area law enforcement agency is asking people to be extremely careful if someone is asking you to send money to them. 

    An area law enforcement agency is asking people to be extremely careful if someone is asking you to send money to them. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly