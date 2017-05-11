Silver Alert issued for missing Jonesboro woman

Jonesboro police have issued a local Silver Alert for a missing woman.

Carolyn Klosinski/Versie, 58, was last seen Tuesday around 2 p.m. at Kum & Go, 4810 E. Highland, according to Jonesboro E-911.

She was wearing blue jeans, a green long-sleeved shirt, and black low top shoes.

She is described as being 5'3", weighing 145 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551 or 911.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android