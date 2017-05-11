Recall: Heat pumps could overheat, posing fire hazard - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Recall: Heat pumps could overheat, posing fire hazard

Carrier Greenspeed (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) Carrier Greenspeed (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Bryant Evolution Extreme (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) Bryant Evolution Extreme (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Two companies are recalling heat pumps due to a possible fire hazard.

Carrier and Bryant are recalling the pumps because the "capacitors in the fuse boards in the heat pumps can stop working, causing the unit to overheat," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC issued the recall details Thursday.

It involves two-, three-, four-, and five-ton size heat pump units with branding names Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme.

Carrier model numbers: 

  • 25VNA024
  • 25VNA036
  • 25VNA048
  • 25VNA060

Bryant model numbers:  

  • 280ANV024
  • 280ANV036
  • 280ANV048
  • 280ANV060

Over 23,000 units were sold in the U.S.

Carrier has received 41 reports of the heat pumps overheating. No injuries, fires, or property damage have been reported, CPSC states.

The units were sold at Sears stores and HVAC dealers nationwide from June 2011 through Aug. 2016 at prices between $12,000 and $18,000.

Consumers should call the companies in order to receive a free replacement fuse board installed by authorized Carrier or Bryant technicians.

