Fitts moved into AGFC assistant deputy director spot

LITTLE ROCK (AGFC) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has announced Pat Fitts moved into the assistant deputy director position, which was vacant.

Fitts’ previous position was colonel of the agency’s Enforcement Division. He has been with the agency for 28 years, and began his career as a fisheries technician at the Joe Hogan State Fish Hatchery in Lonoke. Fitts has a bachelor’s degree in fish and wildlife management from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

AGFC Director Jeff Crow said Fitts has demonstrated the character, initiative and work ethic necessary to be successful at the agency.

“I have no doubt he will apply the same selflessness and passion to this new role the same way he has to all the positions he has held during his distinguished career,” Crow said. “I am proud to welcome Pat to the administrative leadership team and look forward to his contribution to the AGFC’s continued progress.”

Fitts said he was humbled by the opportunities he’s had at the AGFC.

“I’m blessed to have spent my entire adult life serving alongside amazing people protecting our valuable natural resources.”

Fitts and his wife, Alice, have been married for 28 years. Their son, Austin, his wife, Aubrey, and granddaughter, Amelia, live in southeastern Arkansas. They also have a daughter, Audrey Kay, who is a junior at Arkansas Tech University